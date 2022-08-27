Fresh after their enthralling win over Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester United will be looking to kick off their season when they travel to St Marys to take on Southampton. Defeats in the opening two games had put some real pressure on new manager Erik Ten Hag but the Dutchman showed why he is considered one of the hottest properties in management with a statement win over Jurgen Klopps' men. Southampton are not the easiest opponent to face particularly in their backyard and United will have to come up with some solid plans to come up on top against a low block. The Saints have 4 points on board so far and have made a decent start. Southampton versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 5:00 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Didn’t Post for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, ‘Sunday the King Plays’ Is an OLD Instagram Comment and Not for Virat Kohli or Babar Azam!

Valentino Livramento is out for the long term for the hosts and apart from him, there are no other notable absentees. James Ward-Prowse was linked to a host of clubs in the summer transfer window but he has decided to stay at this club and is their midfield general. Adam Armstrong is a livewire in the opposition box and United will do well to contain the young striker.

Anthony Martial is out again for Manchester United, this time with an Achilles injury. Erik Ten Haag could be tempted to start Cristiano Ronaldo against a side that defends deep but given the situation, the Portuguese is in at the moment, his start is not guaranteed. Casemiro is all set to make his United debut and he will line up alongside Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

When is Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Southampton vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 will be played at St. Mary's Stadium. The game will be held on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Manchester United match. Manchester United struggle to beat lower-ranked teams often in the league but they have momentum and they should get the job done this time.

