Sunil Chhetri Looks Forward to Spending Time With Books for Next Few Weeks

Sunil Chhetri (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, June 9: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is looking forward to spending the next few weeks reading books, the iconic striker said on Tuesday. "In good company for the next few weeks. I'm not a fast reader, but that's something I'm not keen on changing either," Chhetri said in a tweet from his official Twitter handle. Chhetri is on the verge of adding another feather to his already illustrious cap as he is set to complete 15 years on the international arena on June 12.

Earlier, former India coach Sukhwinder Singh revealed Chhetri was not his first option and he had doubts about the then young striker who was set to make his international debut against Pakistan in 2005. Sunil Chhetri on Chat With Virat Kohli, Says 'Two Kids Talking About Growing Up in 90s'.

"It was a nightmare for me that Bhaichung (Bhutia) wasn't available. It was in Pakistan, and I knew the pressure would be immense. I needed someone who had the trickery, didn't have any fear, and had to be quick," Sukhwinder told the-aiff.com.

On Monday, Chhetri also urged people who can to come out and support those who have lost a lot during Super Cyclone Amphan which lashed West Bengal last month. "Cyclone Amphan may not be in the news anymore, but the trail of devastation it has left is a long one," Chhetri said in a tweet. "Have come across so many people who are dreading the thought of rebuilding their lives and livelihoods and some of those conversations have been gut-wrenching.

"Just want to say that it would be great if all of us those who have, can reach out and give to those who have lost. There are a lot of people and organisations doing some good work to help. Make an informed choice and help in whatever way -- big or small. It all counts," said the iconic India striker who now plays for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC but has spent a lot of time in Kolkata playing for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.