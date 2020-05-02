This Day, That Year: When Barcelona Thrashed Real Madrid 6-2 At Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga

Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 6-2 at Santiago Bernabeu (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Over the years, clashes between Barcelona and Real Madrid have produced some of the most iconic results but very few had the importance such as this one. Rewind 11 years ago to this day (May 2, 2009), Pep Guardiola’s men ran riot at Santiago Bernabeu and gave a footballing lesson to their arch-rivals, defeating them 6-2, in their own backyard. This win also put Barcelona seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Neymar Among Players Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago Talks About.

Coming into this game, Real Madrid were unbeaten in 18 matches, winning 17 of them. With this run, the capital side had managed to cut the gap between themselves and Barcelona and were hoping to get back in the title race with a win. In front of a packed Bernabeu, Gonzalo Higuain gave Los Blancos an early lead, sending the crowd in a frenzy. Want to Play for Barcelona for Many Years, Says Midfielder Arthur Melo.

However, the joy was short-lived as Barcelona front man Thierry Henry equalized four minutes later. The Catalans completed the turnaround when Carles Puyol headed home a Xavi Hernandez corner and celebrated by kissing his captain's armband. Lionel Messi piled up further misery over the home side as he made it 3-1 before the break.

Real Madrid came out determined in the second period and Sergio Ramos pulled one back, giving his side hopes of a comeback but his goal just opened the floodgates. Thierry Henry was once again on hand for Barcelona as he made it 4-2 just minutes later and after that, there was no stopping. Lionel Messi made it five with 15 minutes to go and to add salt to the wound, the ‘villain’ at Bernabeu, Gerard Pique made it 6-2 with a brilliant pirouette finish.

Watch Highlights

The scoreline had sent shockwaves around the world as the record Spanish champions were humbled at their fortress. In an interview after the game, Xavi Hernandez revealed how a small tactical change from Pep Guardiola won the match before it had even begun.

‘It was when Guardiola put Leo Messi in as a false nine. He knew that Madrid's defenders wouldn't follow, He said to us: And that is where the game is! That is where the game is!’ said the Spaniard.