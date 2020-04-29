Want to Play for Barcelona for Many Years, Says Midfielder Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona, April 29: Spanish LaLiga giants FC Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has expressed his desire to stay on at the Catalan club despite reported interest from Italian heavyweights Juventus, the Brazil international said on Wednesday. "The interest of great clubs is flattering, but I have only one thing in mind: playing here for many years," he was quoted as saying in statement by Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

There have been rumours in the Spanish media regarding the Serie A champions keenly following the 23-year-old who has 20 caps for Brazil and joined Barcelona in 2018 from Gremio. He played a part in the Spanish side capturing their 26th league title. Football in virtually every part of the world is suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. Arthur Melo Transfer News Update: Juventus Set To Sign Barcelona Midfielder.

FIFA's medical committee chairman Michel D'Hooghe has said that football should not be played in this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. He even has suggested the governing bodies to prepare for action for the next season.

The comments from FIFA's chief doctor come as Bundesliga moves towards a possible re-start next month, while the Premier League is hoping for organising the games behind closed doors in June. It has already been announced that French Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons will not resume. European leagues have time until May 25 to tell UEFA whether they want to complete or cancel their seasons.