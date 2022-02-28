Liverpool went on to beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup 2022 final match and walked away with their ninth title. The Red went on to beat Chelsea on penalties 11-10.
WE ARE THE CARABAO CUP WINNERS!!! 😍🏆 #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/HDAq8DpkUa
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 27, 2022
Last penalty kick by Chelsea that failed
𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xWs28pvejK
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 27, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)