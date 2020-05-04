Timo Werner Transfer News Update: Barcelona Favourite to Sign RB Leipzig Striker After Liverpool Withdraw Interest

Timo Werner (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Barcelona have been given the green light to sign Timo Werner after European champions Liverpool pulled out of the chase due to the financial implications of the coronavirus and uncertainty over the market’s future. Premier League side Liverpool were said to be the favourites for the RB Leipzig striker but with them putting their interest on hold due to coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona have been left with an open shot at the striker. The Catalan club themselves are amidst a financial crisis and have put the stadium naming rights for sell. They are also rumoured to have decided to put a number of senior players in the market when the summer transfer window opens. Liverpool Suffer Huge Setback As RB Leipzig Chief Shuts Down Timo Werner Transfer Rumours.

Liverpool, defending UEFA Champions League winners and current leaders of the Premier League, were the favourites to land the German international and have been chasing him since 2015 but the pandemic crisis has complicated matters. The crisis has already removed surety from the market with the league’s future also uncertain. Jurgen Klopp is also reportedly uncertain on making any new signing without the full knowledge of the season’s outcome.

Their decision has left Barcelona with an open gate to approach the striker and lure him to Camp Nou. The 24-year-old has a release clause of $60 million and a year remaining contract at the German club but has already expressed his interest in leaving Germany for a greener pasture. Leipzig’s director Markus Krosche had also conceded that any fee in the region of £50m could compel them to sell the striker.

Barcelona, however, have been chasing Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez as the replacement for an ageing Luis Suarez, who will turn 34 next January. He struggled with injuries and poor form in the now-suspended season leading to Catalan club looking for a different prospect. Martinez, however, has a release clause of over $ 100 million while Werner will come for a cheaper price.