Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) Debutants and I-League 2 champions Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) rode on Slovenian poacher Luka Majcen's injury time winner to register a 2-1 win over former champions Mohammedan Sporting, in the first Group B clash of the Durand Cup here on Monday.

Thokchom Adison Singh scored for the Kolkata giants in the first half with DHFC's Sairuatkima drawing parity in the second for the debutants.

Just as it looked that the match was petering out for a tame draw, Luka penetrated the Mohammedan defence, got lucky with a rebound and calmly slotted home the winner to give his side full three points.

Celebrated DHFC coach Kibu Vicuna began with a four-man defence and three-man forward line. Mohammedan gaffer Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, on the other hand, went in with a 3-4-3 to begin proceedings.

The first goal came after the half-hour mark and before that the only chance of note had fallen to the I-League 2 champions, when new recruit from Brazil, Clayton Da Silva hit his shot just wide off the Mohammedan post.

Ashley Alban Koli's assist found Thokchom's run from the right with a floater from centre of midfield. The diminutive Mohammedan winger controlled well and burst in with pace.

With experienced defender Melroy Assisi in attendance, Thokchom drove towards the near post with keeper Mirshad in position. The low drive caught Mirshad's palm, deflected onto his thighs and bulged into the net.

Vicuna did not waste time as Mohammedan took the lead into the half-time break.

He made two changes, bringing in Luka Majcen and Samuel in place of Clayton and Naro Hari Shrestha up front. That brought immediate results as just after the break, as Samuel's corner from the right saw DHFC defender Sairuatkima meet it with a strong header which beat Subhajit Bhattacharjee in the Mohammedan goal.

Former Chennayin FC star Sajal Bag, then had the best chance of the rest of the half when his pile driver from range in the 83rd minute, shaved Mirshad's palm and struck the post.

Mohammedan did play good football throughout the match and looked stronger in finish, but Majcen's opportunism inside the box, changed the course of the match.

Samuel chested down to put Majcen through and after his first shot was saved by Subhajit, it deflected off Dinesh Meetei in the Mohammedan defence and rolled back to in the Slovenian's path, who finished with elan.

