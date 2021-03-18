Following the conclusion of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 matches, eight teams have qualified for the next stage of the competition. The UCL 2020-21 Quarter-Final draw will be held on March 19, 2021 (Friday) at the UEFA Head-Quarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Several big names have made it to the final eight of the tournament. So ahead of the quarter-final draw, here is everything you must know. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Champions League Quarter-Finals for First Time in 16 Years.

Three teams from England, two from Germany and one each from Portugal, Spain and France have made it to the quarter-finals of the competition. This will be the first time in 16 years that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi have made it to the last eight of the premier European tournament as Barcelona and Juventus were knocked out after poor displays.

When is 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw and Where to Watch It?

The 2020-21 UCL Quarter-Final Draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday (March 19, 2021) and is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 am GMT (06:00 am ET). The draw will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels in India. SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Sports will stream the draw live along with the UEFA Champions League's official website.

Which Teams Have Qualified For 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals?

A total of eight teams, three from England, two from Germany and one each from Portugal, Spain and France have made it to the quarter-finals. The following teams have qualified for the last eight

Bayern Munich (GER)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Real Madrid (ESP)

How Does 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Works?

Unlike the Round of 16 draws, there are no seeding in place and the country protection won’t apply at this stage as well. So any team can be drawn against any side irrespective of whether have already played in the group stages or are from the same national association.

When Does 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Matches Take Place?

The first leg of the 2019-20 UCL Quarter-Final matches will be played on 6 and 7 April 2021 while the second leg will take place on 13 and 14 April 2021. The Kick-off timings for all the matches are expected to be 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 21:00 CET.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).