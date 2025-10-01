Newcastle United did well in their opening game against Barcelona in the Champions League but failed to secure points. They will look to secure their first win of the competition when they take on Union Saint-Gilloise in an away tie this evening. The Magpies have not had the best of starts this campaign and they are currently 15th in the points table. Manager Eddie Howe has turned around difficult situations in the past and this is another tough challenge on his hand. Belgium side Union Saint-Gilloise defeated PSV Eindhoven in their previous match in Europe and they will count on home advantage to add another important result. Premier League 2025–26 Results: Weekend of Surprises As Crystal Palace Stun Liverpool, Brighton Sink Chelsea, Brentford Beat Manchester United.

Mohammed Fuseini is the player missing out for USG due to injury and apart from him everyone is fit and available. Promise David and Raul Florucz will form the strike partnership in the final third with Ait El Hadj as the playmaker. Adem Zorgane and Mathias Rasmussen in a double pivot in central midfield will try and break the passing lines for the opposition side.

Valentino Livramento is a long-term absentee for Newcastle United due to a knee injury. Nick Woltemade scored against Arsenal and will try and keep his good form going. Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy will try and create chances for their central striker. Bruno Guimaraes is the focal point in midfield for the visitors, making the side tick with his brilliant passing and movements. Sandro Tonali and Joelinton will be available for support in a midfield three.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 10:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Lotto Park, Brussels, Belgium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 2 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Union Saint-Gilloise will host Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 1. The Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United UCL 2025-26 match will be played at Lotto Park, Brussels, Belgium and it will start at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India likely find Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United live telecast on Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For the Union St.-Gilloise vs Newcastle United online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a keenly contested game with Newcastle United securing a 1-2 win.

