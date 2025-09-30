Valencia take on Real Oviedo in their latest fixture in the Spanish La Liga with the hosts looking to improve their current 12th spot in the points table. The six time Spanish champions have been on the decline in the past few years and this is a crucial campaign for them. With two wins in their opening six games, the team lacks consistency and that needs early fixing. Their opponents Real Oviedo are the new entrants in the league and they have been struggling for points so far. They head into the fixture on the back of three defeats and have dropped to 19th in the standings. Valencia versus Real Oviedo will be streamed on the FanCode app from 11:30 PM IST. Atletico Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26: Julian Alvarez’s Brace Hands Los Blancos Thrashing Defeat in Madrid Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Hugo Duro and Arnaut Danjuma will form the two-man frontline for Valencia as the home team lines up in a 4-4-2 formation. Pepelu and Baptiste Santamaria will be the two box-to-box midfielders with Diego López and Luis Rioja attacking from out wide. The teams does not have any injuries or suspensions for this tie which is a positive.

Federico Vinas is back after serving his suspension for Real Oviedo. Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is their star defender and he needs to have a good game here. Santi Cazorla is another experienced midfielder and he will dictate the tempo of their play in the final third. Salomon Rondon with his hold up play in the opponent half will have to try and bring others into play.

Valencia vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Valencia vs Real Oviedo Date Tuesday, September 30 Time 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Valencia vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Valencia will take on Real Oviedo in the La Liga 2025-26 on Tuesday, September 29. The Valencia vs Real Oviedo match is set to be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain, starting at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Valencia vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Valencia vs Real Oviedo live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Valencia vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Valencia vs Real Oviedo La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Valencia vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Valencia vs Real Oviedo live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Valencia has enough quality about them to secure a routine victory at home in this game.

