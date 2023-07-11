East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play the first Kolkata derby of the season in the 132nd Durand Cup. The two Kolkata football rivals have been drawn together in Group A along with RoundGlass Punjab FC and the Bangladesh Army Team. Roundglass Punjab FC, one of the newly promoted teams in the group, will make the Durand Cup one of the most exciting tournaments in India this year. Football fans look forward to the match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant because of their fierce rivalry. On August 8, 2022, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan last faced off in a Durand Cup 2022. Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal by a score of 1-0 in a closely contested match. Durand Cup 2023 Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Online, Telecast and All You Need to Know.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants, formally known as ATK Mohun Bagan at that time, defeated East Bengal 2-0 in their previous Indian Super League encounter. The game took place in Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on February 25, 2023. Both teams had chances during the closely contested game. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, was more adept at scoring goals and seized opportunities as they presented themselves. With the victory, ATK Mohun Bagan has now defeated East Bengal six times in a row in the Indian Super League.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Match?

Fans always wait with eagerness and excitement to see a Kolkata derby and we already know that these two teams have been placed in the same group in Durand Cup, which opens the way for a mouth-watering clash. However, the precise date and time of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giants match will be announced later as the Durand Cup 2023 schedule has not been declared. We will update the match date and time as soon as we know about it.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal have had the most success of all the clubs that have competed in the Durand Cup, each winning the competition 16 times. The status and enthusiasm around the Kolkata derby and the competition as a whole have been further enhanced by their success and intense rivalry.

