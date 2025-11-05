In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a lot on football and his personal life. CR7 was asked when is his wedding date with Georgina Rodriguez, his long-time partner whom he proposed in August 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that the wedding date is still not confirmed yet, but the couple "planned to do it after the World Cup, with the trophy". Immediately after saying this, the Portugal national football team captain exhaled with excitement. Ronaldo also disclosed that the wedding would be a close affair, and a destination has not been fixed yet, as his partner is not fond of parties. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played next year from June 11 to July 19. Cristiano Ronaldo Talks About His Retirement Plan, 40-Year-Old CR7 Reveals 'It Will Be Soon' (Watch Video).

CR7's Wedding Plans:

“We planned to do it after the World Cup - with the trophy.” Ronaldo discusses his wedding plans with Piers Morgan - and invites him to his stag party! Watch more 👇 📺 https://t.co/tL9iaAjKDq@piersmorgan | @cristiano pic.twitter.com/s22FMsLnqi — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 4, 2025

Full Interview

