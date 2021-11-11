With 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification on the line, Portugal will travel to take on Ireland in the latest round of European Qualifiers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 11, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both teams have had very contrasting campaigns so far but this game could play a huge role in determining the top two spots in the group and Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to come out on the right side of the result. Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been brilliant this season as the Portuguese star has continued his scoring streak despite Manchester United’s poor form. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be looking to put club football behind him and help his country secure a direct spot in the upcoming World Cup as the 2016 European Champions aim to catch up with leaders Serbia. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal Squad Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers (See Pic).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight Against Ireland In European World Cup Qualifiers?

Cristiano Ronaldo has traveled to join the national team and has been involved in the matchday preparations. This suggests that the 36-year-old is in contention to play a part in Portugal’s fixture against Ireland.

Portugal need maximum points from the clash as they look to overtake Serbia, having played a game more have a one-point lead over them. And with the two teams meeting on the finals day and only one team securing a direct qualification spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup from Group A, Fernando Santos’ men will be aiming to emerge victorious.

Último treino antes do viagem para a Irlanda! 🔜🛫🇮🇪 #VamosComTudo pic.twitter.com/zNNYiak4ux — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 10, 2021

The eyes will once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he takes the field for Portugal as the highest goal-scorer in Men’s international football. The 36-year-old has been brilliant with the national team this year, scoring six goals in five qualifiers games and will aim to continue his form.

