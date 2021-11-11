Portugal will look to go top of Group A in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers when they take on the Republic of Ireland. The 2016 Euro winners have managed 16 points from 6 games and trail Serbia by a solitary point currently having played a game less. Hosts Republic of Ireland have already been eliminated from this group and they will be playing for their pride. A win against Azerbaijan brought a four-game winless streak to an end in the qualifiers and that will give them some confidence heading into the big one. For Portugal, they have been brilliant in this whole campaign and should progress to the main event in Qatar. The Republic of Ireland versus Portugal match will be telecasted on the Sony Pictures Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo All Set To Face Ireland in World Cup 2022 Qualifier, Shares Pictures of Training With Portugal (Check Post)

Jason Molumby and Alan Browne make their comeback to the Republic of Ireland team after serving their suspension. The 3-5-2 formation with attacking fullbacks like James McClean and Matt Doherty offers stability to the Irish line. Josh Cullen, Molumby and Jeff Hendrick in midfield have a lot of running to do as they look to stifle Portugal’s free-flowing football. Callum Robinson will lead the attack and should be the focal point of the long balls played over the back by the defence.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the talisman for Portugal in attack with the Manchester United forward in good form. Manager Fernando Santos will have to do without the services of one of Europe’s in-form players in Bernardo Silva. His place in the team will be taken up by Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix while there will also be a start for Diogo Jota on the wings.

With Portugal in top form, a routine win awaits them at the Aviva Stadium but there will be those odd moments of brilliance from the home side.

When is Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Aviva Stadium on November 12, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Republic of Ireland vs Portugal on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

