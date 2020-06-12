Zlatan Ibrahimovic was signed by AC Milan earlier in January this year for six months with a clause of extension. But things have not gone as planned for the former Manchester United striker as he had quite a heated confrontation with AC Milan CEO Ivan Ivan Gazidis. That too before Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final against Juventus. The Swedish striker reportedly slammed Gazidis for being too distant as the latter appeared at the practice session 48 hours before the match. The CEO apparently came to the practice for announcing pay cuts due to the menace of the coronavirus. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Disappointed With Dicey Hierarchy at AC Milan After Zvonimir Boban Sacking, Could Leave Serie A Club.

This surely didn’t go down well with him and Ibra criticised him for the timing of the announcement. It is said that the whole squad was witnessing the verbal exchange between the duo. Post this, Gazidis apologised to Milan's first-team squad for not being around. During the verbal exchange, Zlatan said that this is not the Milan that it used to be. Reports further claim that Gazidis is believed to have agreed with the striker, stating, “Yes, it’s true, Milan aren’t what they were in terms of success and finances.”

Prior to this, he was quite upset with the hierarchy of AC Milan and was angry about the sacking of Chief football officer Zvonimir Boban and had flown back to Sweden after the pandemic of COVID-19. The former Manchester United striker could leave AC Milan to join Serie B team alongside Kaka. Currently Zlatan is nursing his injury that he suffered a few days ago.

