Zlatan Ibrahimovic Disappointed With Dicey Hierarchy at AC Milan After Zvonimir Boban Sacking, Could Leave Serie A Club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Getty)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan earlier this year and even scored goals at a fair bit of a rate. But, things seem to have gone downhill for the former LA Galaxy striker as he is quite unhappy with the dicey hierarchy at AC Milan. First, it was for sacking their former Chief football officer Zvonimir Boban and now he feels that Paolo Maldini will also be shown the door. Now, this has surely not gone down with Zlatan and it is reported that Zlatan could leave the Serie A club. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba & Lisa Zimouche Show Off Their Crazy Freestyle Football Skills During Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Watch Videos).

Zlatan has flown back to Sweden due to a pandemic situation across the globe. The decision of sacking Boban was taken after he took a jibe at club CEO Ivan Gazadis, Elliot Management, the club's owners. He accused them of secretly getting in touch with German coach Ralf Rangnick for taking over the reins of AC Milan as the manager for the upcoming season. 'It's disrespectful and not the Milan style,' said Boban.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had signed a six-month-long contract with had a clause of extension. The former Manchester United player was given a warm welcome during by the fans. So far in Serie A, Zlatan has scored 10 goals. As of now, football events all across the world have been come to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus. Italy has had the worst number of cases of coronavirus and it is reported that even the doctors do not have enough equipment. Zlatan had started off a donation campaign for Italy.