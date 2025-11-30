Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in a single format, achieving the feat during the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30. The right-hander, who is presently an active cricketer only in ODI cricket, showed why he has been an absolute master in the format with his 52nd century. With this, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had earlier held this record, hitting 51 hundreds in Test cricket. Virat Kohli's century against South Africa in the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 was also his 83rd in international cricket, the second-most after Sachin Tendulkar, who had 100 hundreds to his name. Fan Invades Pitch to Touch Virat Kohli's Feet After His 52nd ODI Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Scripts Record of Most Centuries in a Single Format

Records pe records pe records - it's a Virat Kohli thing 😎 pic.twitter.com/wuGC1OjvZo — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 30, 2025

