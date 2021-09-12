Max Verstappen has regained his spot at the top of the driver’s standings following his win at Dutch GP and will aim to extend his lead as the F1 2021 action heads to Monza for Italian Grand Prix. The main race at Italian GP is scheduled to take place on September 12, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Italian GP 2021, F1 main race can scroll down below for details. F1: Max Verstappen Wins Dutch GP 2021 To Regain Lead In Drivers Championship.

Last year Italian GP took place behind closed doors amid the Coronavirus pandemic but this time around the main race will go ahead with 50% capacity. Championship leader Max Verstappen will start in pole position with McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris standing between the Dutchman and rival Lewis Hamilton. Valtteri Bottas, who won the Sprint race on Saturday, will start in the 20th spot after taking a new engine.

When Is Italian GP 2021, F1 Main Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Italian Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Autodrome Nazionale di Monza in Monza on September 11, 2021 (Sunday). The main race has a scheduled start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Italian GP 2021, F1 Main Race on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Italian Grand Prix race live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 channels to watch the live telecast of Italian GP 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Italian GP 2021, F1 Main Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Italian GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2021 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).