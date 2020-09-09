Manchester United still remain keen on landing their main summer target Jadon Sancho and are still in discussion with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of the England star. The 20-year-old has been in contact with Premier League club since the start of the transfer window but yet a deal is to be finalised between the two teams. The German side’s chief Michael Zorc recently stated that the youngster will not be moving anywhere. Paul Pogba Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Star Wants Juventus Move.

According to a recent report from Goal, though the transfer fee for Jadon Sancho is yet to be finalised, Manchester United have made progress in their negotiations to try and sign the England star. It is understood that the Premier League side are reluctant to pay Dortmund’s asking price of €120 million (£108m/$142m) and want to lower the fee. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Borussia Dortmund Star to Put in Request for Move but on One Condition.

Manchester United are approaching the deal very carefully as they don’t want to repeat the mistake they did with Alexis Sanchez where the Chilean forward was offered very high wages, which had upset the team’s structure. It is understood that the Premier League side have made progress with Sancho’s agent in terms of salary and have agreed personal terms with the young winger.

However, despite Jadon Sancho being the main priority, Manchester United are willing to walk away from the deal if a realistic fee is not agreed between the two clubs and are already eyeing up alternatives. The English winger is also interested in playing for the Red Devils, and contrary to the reports, the 20-year-old will not go on a strike to force the move.

Manchester United have been active in the transfer window, the Red Devils recently secured Ajax midfielder, Donny Van De Beek, for a fee of £35 million (€39m/$46m) but are looking to add more to their squad before the deadline of October 5. Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon is also linked with the Premier League side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).