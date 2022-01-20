Tamil Thalaivas will take on Gujarat Giants in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 20, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both the teams have been inconsistent this season and find themselves in the lower half of the table. However, the sides remain in with a chance to move into the top four and qualify for the playoffs. Tamil Thalaivas can move into the top four with a win in this encounter while Gujarat Giants can close the gap on the top four if they manage to register a victory.

Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, live online streaming.

