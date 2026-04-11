Sanju Samson struck a clinical 26-ball half-century to record his first fifty for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their IPL 2026 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Playing at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the opener’s aggressive knock provided a vital platform for the hosts, who are desperately searching for their first victory of the season after three consecutive defeats. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Sanju Samson Maiden Fifty For CSK

A Timely Return to Form

Entering the match under significant scrutiny following scores of 6, 7, and 9 in his opening three fixtures, Samson responded with a vintage display of shot-making. He reached the 50-run milestone in just 26 deliveries, punctuated by nine boundaries.

The knock marked Samson’s 27th half-century in IPL history, but his first in the iconic yellow jersey. His ability to dominate the powerplay allowed Chennai to reach 61/0 after the first six overs, marking the first time this season the franchise has completed the opening period without losing a wicket. Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match?.

Sanju Samson's IPL Career

Samson has established himself as one of the most explosive wicketkeeper-batters in IPL history. Since his debut in 2013, he has amassed over 4,770 runs, including three centuries and 27 half-centuries.

After a long, successful tenure with Rajasthan Royals, where he also served as captain, Samson moved to Chennai Super Kings for the 2026 season. His career is defined by high-impact performances and a career strike rate of approximately 139, making him a consistent threat in the power play and middle overs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ChennaiIPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).