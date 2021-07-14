Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other in game four of the NBA 2021 Finals. The clash will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15, 2021 (early Thursday morning) as per IST. The Suns have the lead in the seven-game series but Bucks will be aiming to get themselves on the level terms. Meanwhile, fans searching for Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021 Finals Game 4 can scroll down below. Space Jam: A New Legacy - Early Reviews Call It Better Than The Original But Product Placements Mire The Experience.

Phoenix Suns started the NBA 2021 Finals series on the front foot with them winning the first two home games however, Milwaukee Bucks have managed to get themselves back in the series, winning the third game. Both sides have displayed sensational performances so far in the finals and will be aiming to record a win and get closer to achieving their objective of being crowned as the new champions.

When is Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021 Finals Game 4? (Match Schedule and Timing in IST)

Game 4 of NBA Finals 2021 between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns takes place on July 15, 2021 (early Thursday morning) at 06:30 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021 Finals Game 4 Live Telecast in India

In India, NBA fans can catch live action on TV. Star Sports has the official broadcast rights in India. The Suns vs Bucks NBA Finals 2021 will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channel.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021 Finals Game 4 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans looking to watch NBA Finals 2021 live streaming online can log onto Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Users can access its official website or mobile app to watch the Bucks vs Suns NBA Finals 2021 game 4 live streaming. However, you need to have a subscription to catch live action.

