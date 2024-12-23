NBA has a rich history of mega fixtures on holiday – especially on Christmas Day. The 2024 edition of Christmas Day will have five mega fixtures including the game between the divisional rivals Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the defending champions Boston Celtics. Check out matches on NBA Christmas Day Games 2024. Kobe Bryant Documentary: CNN Announces Three-Part Series on Los Angeles Lakers’ Great, Names It ‘Kobe: The Making of a Legend’.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs

The NBA Christmas Day 2024 schedule will kick start with the Knicks taking on Victor Wembanyama and his team at Madison Square Garden. New Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is leading the franchise with an average of 24 points and 14 rebounds. Star guard Jalen Brunson is also keeping his side closer to the top spot in the standings with 25 points and seven assists. For the Spurs, the number one pick Victor Wembanyama has shown his worth with 25 points and 10 rebounds per season. He has also dominated the paint area with 4 blocks per game average. It will be an interesting match-up between the two teams.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The focus will then shift to the Western Conference with the Mavs welcoming the Wolves on December 25. Mavericks with the addition of Klay Thompson have found some firepower in the offence but Minnesota Timberwolves will look to steal the ‘Holiday game’ from the Mavs behind their star duo Anthony Edwards-Julius Randle. The Dallas Mavericks are 4-3 all-time for games played on Christmas Day. They are 1-1 at home and 3-2 on the road.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

The struggling Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day 2024. The side with the addition of Paul George formed a new ‘Big-3’ at the City of Brotherly Love. But Joel Embiid’s struggles hampered their ambitions and will take on defending champions Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum is leading the side with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists average performances. The Celtics are in great form and will look to improve on their 17-20 Christmas Day record. LeBron James Records Most NBA Regular Season Games With 10+ Points, Surpasses Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar During Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Match.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

Two of the most followed NBA franchises – LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will lock horns on NBA 2024 Christmas Day. Both sides are looking to move up in the table for a direct playoff spot. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing at a high level while Stephen Curry is putting in high numbers for his side. The Lakers hold the record for most wins (24) on Christmas Day and share the record with the Knicks. Warriors will also look to improve its record.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant thrived on Christmas Day games and will have a chance to showcase his talents once again as his side will take on former champions Denver Nuggets. The Suns are just above the 0.5 win ratio while the Nuggets have performed well behind Nikola Jokic’s triple-double performances. The game will also have Durant-Westbrook faceoff. The Suns have a 12-9 record on Christmas day and will have to chalk-out perfect gameplay to defeat the Nuggets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).