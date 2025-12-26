Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Nikola Jokic etched his name deeper into NBA history on Tuesday night, orchestrating an extraordinary performance with a career-high 56 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, leading the Denver Nuggets to a crucial 135-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Serbian center's remarkable outing marked one of the most statistically dominant triple-doubles ever recorded, solidifying his MVP-caliber season and sending a clear message across the league. 2025 NBA Christmas Day: The Rising Profile of Player WAGs and Luxury Gifting Trends.

Historic Night for the MVP

Jokic's stat line was not only a personal best in scoring but also placed him in an elite class of players to achieve such a high-scoring triple-double. His efficiency was notable, hitting 21 of 30 shots from the field and converting 12 of 14 free throws. The performance underscored his unique blend of scoring prowess, playmaking vision, and rebounding tenacity, traits that have defined his career.

Nikola Jokic Makes History

Nikola Jokic in Thursday’s win: 56 PTS 16 REB 15 AST 15-21 FG 4-6 3PT 22-23 FT First player in NBA history with 55+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 15+ AST in a game. pic.twitter.com/lSaGwxsucl — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 26, 2025

The reigning MVP relentlessly attacked the Timberwolves' defense, showcasing a full arsenal of post-moves, accurate jump shots, and intelligent drives to the basket. His ability to score at will while simultaneously facilitating for teammates proved overwhelming for Minnesota.

Dominance on Display

From the opening tip, Jokic demonstrated his intent, quickly accumulating points and assists. He reached the 30-point mark by halftime and continued his scoring assault into the third and fourth quarters, ensuring the Nuggets maintained a comfortable lead. His 12 assists were crucial in setting up teammates, contributing to Denver's high-percentage shooting throughout the game.

The Nuggets, who are vying for a strong playoff seeding in the Western Conference, benefited immensely from Jokic's leadership. The team's offensive flow revolved around his decision-making, with timely passes leading to open looks and a relentless pace that the Timberwolves struggled to match.

Jokic's Unprecedented Season

This historic performance adds another chapter to what has already been an exceptional season for Jokic. Known for his understated brilliance, he continues to lead the league in several advanced statistical categories, showcasing his unparalleled impact on the game. His consistent triple-double threats and high-level scoring have kept the Nuggets competitive despite key injuries to their roster.

Jokic, a two-time MVP, has redefined the center position with his unique skill set. His blend of size, passing acumen, and scoring touch makes him a perennial threat to deliver historic statistical outputs, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest big men in NBA history. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Impact on the Playoff Race

The victory over the Timberwolves holds significant implications for the Western Conference standings. Both teams are jockeying for position, and Denver's win, fueled by Jokic's heroics, provides a crucial boost as the regular season nears its conclusion. Securing a higher seed could offer home-court advantage in the playoffs, a critical factor for any championship contender.

The Nuggets will look to build on this momentum, with Jokic setting a high bar for team performance. His ability to single-handedly dominate games provides Denver with a formidable weapon as they prepare for the postseason challenges ahead.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NBA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2025 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).