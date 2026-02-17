A video featuring Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg has become a central talking point on social media this week, surfacing just as the No. 1 ranked Wolverines prepare to face the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers. The footage, which contains strong language, shows the star forward making bold predictions about Michigan’s performance against their Big Ten rivals. Viral Gold Medalist Celebration Video: Shirtless Benjamin Karl Celebrates in Snow At 2026 Winter Olympics.

Yaxel Lendeborg Viral Video

The video, which began circulating widely on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), captures Lendeborg at an after-hours establishment. In the clip, he is seen engaging with fans and making disparaging remarks about the Purdue programme.

Watch: Yaxel Lendeborg Viral Video

Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg ahead of Tuesday’s matchup at Purdue: “When we see Purdue we gonna spank they f*cking ass. We gonna beat they f*cking ass. F*ck Purdue.” pic.twitter.com/DlKspHSdT3 — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) February 15, 2026

In the footage, Lendeborg can be heard saying: "When we see Purdue we gonna spank they f*cking a*s. We gonna beat they f*cking a*s. F*ck Purdue."

The clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) has quickly garnering thousands of views and sparking heated debate between Michigan and Purdue fan bases.

Coach Dusty May’s Clarification on Yaxel Lendeborg Viral Video

Addressing the media, Michigan head coach Dusty May sought to provide context for the video, noting that while it is trending now, it is actually several months old. Lindsey Vonn Crash Video: US Skiing Star Airlifted Following High-Speed Fall at 2026 Winter Olympics Downhill Final.

May explained that the footage was recorded in approximately May 2025, shortly after Lendeborg signed with the Wolverines. At that time, Purdue held the No. 1 spot in the national rankings.

"It’s an old video," May stated. "He’s at an establishment after hours, and they asked him a question about the number one team in the country, and he said the things he said. He wishes he would not have."

Remorse and Professionalism After Yaxel Lendeborg Viral Video

According to May, Lendeborg is deeply remorseful about the incident. The coach shared that the forward "feels terrible" about how he may be perceived, particularly by children and younger fans who view him as a role model.

"I spoke at length with Yaxel about it," May said. "He said, 'Coach, I don’t even use that language in conversation. I don’t like the way it makes me look.' It’s a great lesson. To be a better pro, you need to have the mindset that you’re probably always being recorded."

Match Schedule: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue

The viral moment adds an extra layer of tension to what is already considered the "game of the week" in college basketball. The top-ranked Wolverines will put their 10-game winning streak on the line as they travel to West Lafayette.

Detail Information Date Tuesday, 17 February 2026 Tip-off Time 6:30 p.m. ET Location Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana TV/Streaming Peacock Radio Michigan Sports Network

Lendeborg remains a vital component of the Michigan squad, currently averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as the Wolverines look to solidify their top ranking in the final weeks of the regular season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).