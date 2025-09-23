India is all set to their first World Para-Athletics Championship in 2025. The mega event of Para-Athletics will be hosted at New Delhi starting from September 27. This will be the 12th edition of the event. The event has historically been organised biennially but after a long gap between 2019 and 2023. three consecutive editions were scheduled to take place in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The logo and mascot for the 2025 edition were unveiled on June 20 2025. The mascot named Viraaj is a spirited young elephant with a blade prosthesis and it represents the rich culture of India. Not only India, but this is the first time the event will be organised in South Asia. Indian Para Shot Put Athlete Bhagyashree Madhavrao Jadhav Opens Up Ahead of World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Says ‘I Want To Turn All Faith Into Medal’.

All the events of the World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 will host over 2,200 athletes and support staff from more than 104 countries who will compete in 186 medal events. The World Para Athletics Championships will stand as a landmark moment for Indian sport, showcasing world-class competition and the extraordinary spirit of para-athletes to the nation and the world. China have been the best performer in the World Para-Athletics Chaampions as they have 208 gold medals beside their name and 538 in total. India, meanwhile are in the 40th place with 13 gold medals and the total of 45 medals.

World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 Details

Event World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 Date September 27 to October 05 Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi Live Streaming and Telecast Details DD Sports (live telecast) and Prasar Bharti YouTube channel (live streaming)

How to Watch World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Prasar Bharti are the official broadcasting partner of the World Athletics Championship in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to watch the World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 matches live on the DD Sports channel on TV in India. For live streaming information, fans can read more. Prasar Bharati Announced As Official Broadcast Partner of World Para Athletics Championships 2025.

How to Watch World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Since Prasar Bharti are the official broadcast partner of the World Para-Athletics Championship, fans can check the events on the Prasar Bharti official YouTube channel. Hence, fans can get the World Athletics Championships 2025 live streaming viewing option on th Prasar Bharti Official YouTube channel for free.

