A superlative performance by the Puneri Paltan saw them decimate Bengaluru Bulls 43-18 in the final game of their home leg at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Wednesday. The win saw Paltan extend their stay at the top of the table and increase their score differential to an incredible +72. PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers Earn a Narrow Victory of 31–29 Over Gujarat Giants.

The PKL Season 10 will move to Chennai from 22 December 2023. In a supremely dominant first-half performance, every part of the Puneri Paltan machine worked with precision and synchronisation. They inflicted their first all-out on the Bulls within the first five minutes to take a 10-2 lead. Their defenders in particular were on fire, matching their raiders almost point for point through the half.

A second all-out followed soon after, and by this time the Paltan were streaking away into the distance with a 23-5 lead. The Paltan defence missed just three tackles in the first half, taking an extraordinary 10 points from them. They went into half-time leading by a massive 20 points. PKL 2023: Ajith Kumar’s 16-Point Performance Helps Jaipur Pink Panthers Register Heart-Stopping Victory Over Patna Pirates.

The home side inflicted a third all-out in the opening minutes of the second half to take a virtually unassailable 33-10 lead. From thereon it became a battle between the Bulls pride and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh's determination to grab as many tackle points in as many ways as possible. Chiyaneh missed a mere 2 tackles all evening to finish with 7 points (one even coming from a raid), as the Paltan wrapped up a comfortable 26-point victory.

