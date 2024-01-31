Puneri Paltan bounced back to winning ways and soared to the top of the standings as they handed Telugu Titans a 60-29 drubbing in a Season 10 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday. Akash Shinde (11 raid points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui (7 points) and Abinesh Nadarajan (5 tackle points) were the key players for Puneri Paltan in their comprehensive win. Puneri Paltan came into the game on the back of two consecutive ties and were eager to claim all points available from this game. They spared no time in getting started as they led from the very first raid and needed just 6 minutes to inflict an All-Out and storm to an 11-2 lead. PKL 2023–24: Ran Singh Steals Show As Bengaluru Bulls Claim Thrilling Tie Against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Puneri Paltan’s three-man raiding unit of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash ensured their team seized complete control of the match as they powered them to a second All-Out in the 14th minute. The Telugu Titans hardly put up a fight as they trailed by 16 points at 22-6. It only got worse for them as they did not garner a single point for the remainder of the 1st half and Puneri Paltan went into the break with a massive lead at 29-6.

Puneri Paltan inflicted an All-Out within a minute of the restart to open up an enormous 25-point lead. Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat, who was off the mat for 10 minutes in the 1st half, endured a poor outing as he wasn’t able to rescue his side. Akash produced a superb 3-point Super Raid that reduced the opposition to 3 men and eventually led to yet another All-Out in the 28th minute. PKL 2023–24: Ajinkya Pawar’s Powerful Performances Hand Tamil Thalaivas Big Victory Over U Mumba.

The scoreline read 45-11 in Puneri Paltan’s favour, with both Abinesh Nadarajan and Shadloui completing High 5s. Telugu Titans did well in the final 5 minutes of the game as Sanjeevi came up with a Super Raid and they went on to inflict an All-Out, but it made no difference to the outcome of the match as Puneri Paltan won by 31 points.

