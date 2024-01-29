The Bengaluru Bulls produced a sensational comeback to level the scores in the very last raid of the match and secure a 28-28 tie with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Sunday. Bengaluru Bulls' Ran Singh and Monu were the star players of the game, with five tackle points each. Though the Jaipur Pink Panthers did not seal the win, they achieved a slice of history as they extended their unbeaten run to a record 12 games. PKL 2023–24: Ajinkya Pawar’s Powerful Performances Hand Tamil Thalaivas Big Victory Over U Mumba.

Jaipur Pink Panthers made a brisk start and had their opponents in a precarious position with just three men on the mat. Any other team would have wilted under pressure, but the Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a defensive masterclass to stay alive. They produced four stunning super tackles - two each from Ran Singh and Monu - to not only fight off the all out but also take a healthy lead at 15-10 in the 18th minute.

The defending champions faltered in their raiding and Arjun Deshwal had just 1 raid point to his name in the first 20 minutes. However, he made amends early into the second half with a multi-point raid that paved the way for the first all out in the 23rd minute. The side from Jaipur levelled the scores at 18-18 and the see-saw battle for the lead continued.

Monu and Ran Singh brought up high 5s midway through the second period and the Bengaluru Bulls opened up a slender lead at 22-18. However, the Jaipur team increased their intensity of play and their defence shored up as they did what their opponents did in the first half--execute a couple of much-needed super tackles--to catch up to the Bengaluru Bulls at 23-23 with a little over 7 minutes left. Jaipur Pink Panthers sneaked away to a 2-point lead and had a comfortable advantage when Bhavani Rajput's brilliant multi-point raid put them ahead at 28-26. PKL 2023–24: ‘Our Defenders Could’ve Controlled the Game Better' Says Puneri Paltan’s Captain Aslam Inamdar.

The game was poised in their favour as there was just 1 minute left on the clock and the Bengaluru Bulls only had 3 men. However, Bharat, who had come off the bench, grabbed a touch point and then executed a fine ankle hold on Arjun to win his side two invaluable points and ensure they split the points with the reigning champions. This was the eighth tie of the season.

PKL Season 10 match on January 29

Game 1: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, 8 pm

Game 2: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, 9pm

Venue: Patna.

