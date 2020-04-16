Praveen Teotia, 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Hero, Auctions His Marathon Medals to Raise Funds for Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Praveen Teotia with his Winner's Medal From a Marathon (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MarcosPraveen)

Ex-marine commando, Praveen Teotia, is auctioning his marathon medals to raise funds and help the government in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Teotia was part of Indian Navy’s MARCOS marine commandos team that successfully carried out the ‘Operation Black Tornado’ during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Hotel. But Teotia was fatally injured during the operation and retired from the Navy after sustaining serious injuries on his left ear and the right part of his chest. That had, however, not killed his spirit to run and once he had retired from the Navy, the former marine commando took to running marathons. He has won several medals and accolades but Teotia is auctioning all those medals to raise funds and play his part in helping in the fight against the pandemic. PM Narendra Modi Applauds Indian Chess Players for ‘Innovative Method’ of Raising Funds to Assist in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic.

“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for a contribution to the relief fund, I decided to auction 40 of my medals on online platforms,” Teotia told the Indian Express. “I have already managed to sell two of them and received a sum of Rs 2 lakh. It has been deposited in PM-CARES relief fund,” he added. Sania Mirza Steps Forward to Raise Funds for Daily Wage Workers Affected by Lockdown During Coronavirus Pandemic.

Teotia, India’s first differently-abled Ironman whose name also features in the Limca book record, said he had earned those medals through tears and pain after recovering from the four bullets he took to his chest during the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai. But he has no problem in auctioning them and hopes his deed inspire others to contribute to the fight in their little way. “I believe in this fight we are all together. Let us not criticise each other at this moment and stand side by side,” he told the national daily.

“These are medals that I have earned with my sweat and tears when I ran after recovering from bullet injuries suffered during the 26/11 attack. So I am giving them away and hoping to inspire others to contribute whatever little way they can,” Teotia added.

He currently lives with his family in Uttar Pradesh and still has difficulty in hearing due to the damaged caused by the bullet injuries he sustained during the Mumbai attacks. But has never shied away from giving back to the country. “As a former soldier, I have always been taught to give back to my country,” Teotia, who was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra award for his bravery, said.

“I come from a village which has given this nation 39 martyrs, eight freedom fighters and one former PM- Chaudhury Charan Singh. Since I am neither a doctor nor a medic, this is the only way I can offer my services to the country in this moment of crisis.”

He has successfully auctioned two medals so far and already donated Rs 2 lakh and hopes more of his medals will be sold to help him donate and contribute more toward the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.