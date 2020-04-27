PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana & Jemimah Rodrigues Talk on Menstrual Health and How Women Overcome Pain to Represent Country (Watch Video)

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and PV Sindhu (Photo Credits: Twitter/@baselineventure)

Reigning World Champion PV Sindhu praised Indian women athletes from breaking the myth around women’s difficulty in playing during their menstrual cycle. Sindhu, who became the first Indian to win a World Championship gold medal last year, insisted on the need for mental strength to overcome the pain – one has to bear – during the menstrual cycle but also praised all women athletes for overcoming the pain to represent and bring laurels to their respective countries. Sindhu was speaking to Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on a YouTube talk show ‘Double Trouble’ where the three talked on various topics from final heartbreaks to managing sleeping pattern as well education. After 2016 Olympics, People Started Saying I Had Final Phobia: PV Sindhu.

“At times you can't play and want to give up. But the pain also comes from your mental side and if you are mentally strong you can bear the pain and just go out and play.” Sindhu also reiterated on the need for being physically ready to tackle the pain during the menstrual cramps. But mentioned that the most important things “is to be mentally fit and strong.” Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues’ Jam on ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun,’ Entertain Fans Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

PV Sindhu, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana Speak

“It’s all in your mind. Gone are those olden days when women had to sit in one corner and stay at home during their period cycle.” It is totally changed these days. You are able to tackle it when you have controlled it in your mind.”

Sindhu also discussed one how she prepared before the 2019 Badminton World Championship final after two final defeats and two semi-final exits. “I didn’t want people to say ‘Silver Sindhu’. At some point of time that gets into your mind and I told myself before the final ‘No, come on. I need to just give my 100% no matter what and win this.’ And when I got on the court, I was just quick on my feet and did not think about anything else other than winning the match.”

The women athletes also talked on the criticism they have to handle after final or semi-final heartbreaks. The India women’s cricket team has lost two World Cup finals (2017 and 2019) while Sindhu also had her shares of final heartbreaks.