Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues’ Jam on ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun,’ Entertain Fans Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post)

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all the cricketing events around the world to a halt and hence, several prominent players are not able to showcase their on-filed blitzes. However, the break has allowed many stars to get more active on social media and interact with their fans. Recently, Indian women cricket team’s opener Smriti Mandhana took to her official Instagram account and shared a video in which she alongside her teammate and close friend Jemimah Rodrigues can be seen playing the tune of the song ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gau’ from the movie ‘Yes Boss.’ Mandhana is playing through her I-pad while Rodrigues is using a guitar. Jemimah Rodrigues Expresses Desire to Play Under MS Dhoni’s Captaincy, Says, ‘It’s Like a Fantasy’ (Watch Video).

"Apart from irritating each other this is what we do in our free time @jemimahrodrigues. P.S: Don't miss the 2nd video," read the caption of the video shared by Mandhana on the picture-sharing website. The interesting thing was that the two stars looked in perfect sync in the first video. However, the second video was filled with bloopers in which no coordination was seen between the two. However, they got perfect with practice and hence, the comment section of the video was filled with praises.

The two stars were last seen in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia where India ended up as runners-up after losing to Australia in the finals of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with a two-match T20I series against England in June. However, dark clouds are looming over the tour owing to the global health scare and it will be interesting to see if the series will be played as per schedule or not.