WWE superstar Rey Mysterio contract has reportedly expired with WWE, however, he will still continue to appear in their television show. The Master of 619 is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins with his son Dominik Mysterio also involved in the storyline. Rey Mysterio's contract was last renewed in September 2018 for two years which has expired now. Despite Rey Mysterio's contract expiry, his match with Seth Rollins will take place at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. WWE Raw June 29, 2020 Results and Highlights: Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks Defeats Drew McIntyre, Asuka in Mixed Tag Team Match; Ric Flair Delivers Randy Orton’s Message to Big Show (View Pics)

As per Dave Meltzer podcast with F4W online, Rey Mysterio's deal with the has now expired but he will continue working in WWE without a contract. Dave further went on to say that Mysterio will battle Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2020 in 'An Eye For an Eye Match'. The only way to win this match is by severely damaging your opponent's eye. Shinsuke Nakamura Challenges Seth Rollins for Survivor Series 2018 Rematch, Tweets 'Let Us Do It Again' (View Post)

An interesting thing to note here is that Rey Mysterio's son Dominik Mysterio, is quite active these days, as he also attacked Mysterio a few weeks back on Raw to take revenge. Even if Rey Mysterio does no renew his contract, we can see him accompanying his son to the ring in future. Dominik Mysterio is expected to make an in-ring debut soon and it could be possibly against Seth Rollins.

Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio on Raw

The match between Mysterio and Rollins as Extreme Rules 2020 will get confirmed in the upcoming episode of July 6, 2020, episode of Monday Night Raw. Extreme Rules 2020 will be held on July 19, 2020, at WWE Performance Center

