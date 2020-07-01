SmackDown star Shinsuke Nakamura challenges Seth Rollins for a Survivor Series 2018 rematch on Twitter. The Japanese wrestler replied to Monday Night Messiah's tweet for WWE on Fox, who has expressed the desire to have this two wrestlers battle in a ring. As of now, both wrestlers are part of different brand and Seth Rollins is doing well in his character of Monday Night Messiah at Raw where he is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins. WWE Raw June 29, 2020 Results and Highlights: Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks Defeats Drew McIntyre, Asuka in Mixed Tag Team Match; Ric Flair Delivers Randy Orton’s Message to Big Show (View Pics)

WWE on Fox wrote on Twitter addressing to official WWE Twitter account that they wish to see Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in action again recalling their match at Survivor Series 2018. Monday Night Messiah chipped in then and replied to them that he already had a great match with Shinsuke Nakamura last year in Tokyo. Rollins further said that match was 20 to 30 times better than their clash at Survivor Series 2018. Nakamura then replied Seth Rollins, 'Let us do it again', thereby challenging him for Survivor Series 2018 rematch. Seth Rollins representing Raw as Intercontinental Champion at Survivor Series 2018 defeated then United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura of SmackDown. Now let us take a look at tweets below for clear picture. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Hints About His Return, The Big Dog Willing to Fight in Empty Arena.

WWE on Fox Wishes For Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins Reply to WWE on Fox

We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one. https://t.co/RKbiy6WxdX — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 1, 2020

Shinsuke Nakamura Asks Rollins to Fight Again

Let us do it again https://t.co/iFUyoJjWWX — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 1, 2020

Glimpse From Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura Match at Survivor Series 2018

Shinsuke Nakamura along with his tag team partner Cesaro is currently in a feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. We are not sure about Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura match in the near future, however, WWE, will definitely give a thought for it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).