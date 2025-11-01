After an exceptional Crown Jewel PLE, WWE will present its fans with the Saturday Night's Main Event XLI, which will feature not one, not two, but four World Wrestling Entertainment titles matches. This will also be the second-last SNME TV special of 2025, before the Saturday Night's Main Event: John Cena's Final Match on December 13, which will bring down the illustrious career of the 17-time champion to an end. In this article, we will look at all the details about Saturday Night's Main Event XLI 2025, including date, time, and viewing options in India. CM Punk to Face Jey Uso for Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event After Seth Rollins Stripped of Title Due to Injury.

The main attractions of SNME XLI are undoubtedly the WWE World Heavyweight and Undisputed WWE titles match, which will see a conclusion to the heated rivalries between CM Punk and Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes-Drew McIntyre, respectively. Interferences during both title matches are anticipated, given the overall dynamics of RAW and SmackDown. Dominik Mysterio will face Rusev and Penta, while Tiffany Stratton will defend her belt against Jade Cargill. The SNME XLI will build up to the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: War Games PLE 2025, which is one of the hottest properties of the organisation.

When and Where is WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST?

The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 will be held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The SNME 2025 will take place on November 1 (November 2 in India) and will begin at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Match Card

CM Punk vs Jey Uso - WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre - Undisputed WWE Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill - WWE Women's Championship

Dominik Mysterio vs Penta vs Rusev - WWE Intercontinental Championship

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details?

Netflix are WWE's international and India broadcast new partner; however, live telecast viewing options of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI will be available on Sony Sports Network, which will provide action on their Sony Sports TV Channels. The online streaming viewing option of SNME 2025 will be available on Sony LIV's app and website, which will require a subscription.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WWE India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).