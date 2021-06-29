Alexander Zverev and Tallon Griekspoor are all set to take on each other in the first round of Wimbledon 2021. The match will be played at Court 1. In the first round, we see, 128 tennis players, taking on each other in the tournament. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview for the match. Alexander Zverev has been in the form of his wife as he has won 24 matches out of 34. Despite this being Zverev's favourite surface, he is yet to win a title here. Wimbledon 2021 First Round Draws Out, Serena Williams to Meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the First Round.

The two players have never met each other so far and thus, there is no head-to-head record. Talking about Tallon Griekspoor has a 26-13 record in 2021, 3-0 on grass. Dutch has a 3-0 record on grass. Tallon also has had a good run of form in 2021 as he has won eight of his last 10 matches. His best result of the season was getting to the final in the Prague Challenger and the Bratislava Challenger 2021. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor Men's Singles First Round Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor 's first-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 27, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played on Center Court and will start at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor Men’s Singles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor Men's singles Round 1 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Select 2 channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor Men’s Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor match which will be a mouthwatering game.

