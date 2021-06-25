The schedule of Wimbledon 2021 is out and Serena Williams will meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Gentlemen's Singles - Notable first rounds Djokovic (1) vs Draper (WC) Tsitsipas (3) vs Tiafoe Basilashvili (24) vs Murray (WC) Humbert (21) vs Kyrgios Federer (7) vs Mannarino Dimitrov (18) vs Verdasco#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2021

Wimbledon's single

Ladies' Singles - Notable first rounds Barty (1) vs Suarez Navarro Andreescu (5) vs Cornet S. Williams (6) vs Sasnovich Kvitova (10) vs Stephens Swiatek (7) vs Hsieh Buzarnescu vs V.Williams #Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2021

Last one

Which first round match are you looking forward to the most?#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)