Ankita Raina takes on Belgium’s Greet Minnen in the second round of Qualifiers of French Open 2021. Ankita, ranked 182, made it to the second round after defeating Australian Arina Rodionova. Ankita will now be eyeing to make it to the next round. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming online and live TV telecast of Ankita Raina’s tennis match at the French Open 2021, then continue reading. French Open 2021 Qualifiers: Ankita Raina Beats Higher-Ranked Player Arina Rodionova to Make Winning Start.

Ankita’s opponent Greet Minnen is ranked 125 and starts as favourite against the Indian. The 28-year-old is yet to make it to the first round of singles event at any Grand Slam.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2021 Ankita Raina vs Greet Minnen Women's Singles 2nd Round Qualifier Match?

Ankita Raine vs Arina Rodionova Qualifier match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 26 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Court 11 and it has a tentative start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). French Open 2021 Schedule, Official Broadcaster in India and Other Things You Need to Know Ahead of This Year’s Roland Garros.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Ankita Raina vs Greet Minnen Women's Singles 2nd Round Qualifier Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of French Open 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is no live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Ankita Raina vs Greet Minnen Women's Singles 2nd Round Qualifier Match is unlikely to get the live TV telecast. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Ankita Raina vs Greet Minnen Women's Singles 2nd Round Qualifier Match Online in India?

If Ankita Raina vs Greet Minnen Women's Singles 2nd Round Qualifier Match gets a live telecast then it will have live streaming online as well. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online. Noe free live streaming of French Open 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

