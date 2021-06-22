India’s Ankita Raina takes on American Varvara Lepchenko in the Wimbledon 2021 Qualifier match. Ankita failed to make it to the main draw of the French Open 2021 and now her eyes will be on on Wimbledon’s main stage. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Ankita Raina vs Varvara Lepchenko tennis match live streaming online and TV telecast details, then continue reading. Wimbledon Throwback: Steffi Graf's Epic Response To On-Court Proposal By A Fan (Watch Video).

Ankita is all set to make her third appearance at the grass court Grand Slam. Meanwhile, this will be the first meeting between Ankita and Lepchenko on the tour.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Ankita Raina vs Varvara Lepchenko Men's Singles Qualifier Match?

Ankita Raina vs Varvara Lepchenko Qualifier match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 22, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played on Court 6 and it has a tentative start time of 10:55 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Ankita Raina vs Varvara Lepchenko Men’s Singles Qualifier Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is no live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Ankita Raina vs Varvara Lepchenko Men's singles Qualifier match is unlikely to get the live TV telecast. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Ankita Raina vs Varvara Lepchenko Men’s Singles Qualifier Match Online in India?

If Ankita Raina vs Varvara Lepchenko Otte Men's Singles Qualifier Match gets a live telecast then it will have live streaming online as well. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).