As the Australian Open 2024 nears an end, the matches are getting more intense and much more competitive. The top players are delivering as per their calibre at the big stage as seen on Day 12 of the Australian Open 2024. For the Men's doubles Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden went on to defeat Zhang Zhizhen-Tomas Machac by 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) to grab the spot for the final of the tournament. Neeraj Chopra Meets Tennis Legend Roger Federer, Says ‘It’s a Dream Come True for Me’.

In the Women's singles, the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Australian Open final for the second time in a row. Aryna Sabalenka went on to defeat Coco Gauff by 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. In Women's doubles, Hsieh Su-wei-Elise Mertens went on to defeat Storm Hunter-Katerina Siniakova by 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 to grab the final spot.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day 12

Women's World Number 15 Qinwen Zheng defeated Dayan Yastremska to enter her first-ever Grand Slam final. Men's Doubles saw another high-intensity match where Andrea Vavassori-Simone Bolelli beat Yannick Hanfmann-Dominik Koepfer to enter the Australian Open 2024 final. ‘At Such a Young Age’ Novak Djokovic Posts Hilarious Story Praising Rohan Bopanna As Indian Tennis Star Becomes Oldest World No 1 in Men’s Doubles.



Although there were no major upsets on the given day, the losing opponents provided tough competition to the winners even in a straight-set loss. On Day 13 fans can expect the same level of plays.

