Mumbai, April 29: Australian tennis player Max Purcell has been handed an 18-month ban after admitting to breaching anti-doping regulations, a case the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion revealed had been “seriously affecting my quality of life” for several months. The 27-year-old, who claimed major titles at Wimbledon in 2022 and the US Open in 2024, was provisionally suspended in December 2024. He admitted to using a prohibited method — intravenous infusions of vitamins exceeding the allowable limit — on two occasions in December 2023. Tennis Players in the Dark as Matches at Madrid Open 2025 Suspended Because of Major Power Outage in Spain (Watch Video).

The World Anti-Doping Code and Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP) restricts IV infusions to no more than 100ml within any 12-hour period. Purcell’s infusions exceeded 500ml, prompting an investigation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

“This case does not involve a player testing positive for a prohibited substance but demonstrates that the anti-doping rules are broader than that,” ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse clarified in a statement. “It also shows that the ITIA considers intelligence from a range of sources with the overriding aim to protect everyone covered by the tennis anti-doping rules, and ensure a level playing field for all.”

Following a thorough investigation — including evidence gathering and interviews — Purcell admitted to the breaches. His full cooperation earned him a 25% reduction in sanction. As a result, his ban will end on 11 June, 2026, taking into account the period he has already served since his provisional suspension.

In addition to the ban, Purcell must forfeit all results, ranking points, and prize money earned between 16 December 2023 — the date of his first rule violation — and 3 February 2024, the date of his first subsequent negative doping test. Novak Djokovic Loses to Matteo Arnaldi in Opening Round of Madrid Open 2025.

In a heartfelt social media post, Purcell expressed relief that the case had finally concluded: “I’m glad this is finally over for me. I can move on with my life,” he wrote. “From being unable to sleep and eat properly, and refusing to be by myself, to developing nervous and anxious tics… this case has taken a real toll.”

This is the latest high-profile anti-doping case in Tennis. Recently, five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month ban after a positive test, while current world men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner is serving a three-month suspension, which will end in the first week of May, after two positive tests in 2023.

