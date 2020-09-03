Dominic Thiem, current World No 3, celebrates his 27th birthday on September 03, 2020 (Thursday). The Austrian is a three-time Grand Slam finalist and is currently seeded second at the 2020 US Open where he advanced to the second round after his opponent Jaume Munar retired hurt in the opening round with Thiem leading the match 7/6 (8-6), 6-3. Thiem is still chasing his maiden Grand Slam title but is among the favourites to win this year especially with defending champion Rafael Nadal and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer absent. As he turns 27, take a look at Thiem’s top-five matches at Grand Slams. Sumit Nagal Thanks Virat Kohli After US Open First-Round Win, Here is How RCB Skipper's Foundation Helped the Rising Tennis Star.

Thiem, who turned pro in 2011 after being quite successful in the youth level, has won 16 ATP tour titles and finished runner-up 10 times in addition to five Grand Slam semi-final appearances. His last title win was the 2019 Indian Wells Masters. He also progressed to the final ATP finals last season but was beaten by Stefanos Tsitipas in straight sets. Take a look at his five best matches at Grand Slams.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 Quarter-Final

Dominic Thiem held his nerve to beat World No 1 and last season’s finalist Rafael Nadal in a four-set thrilling Australian Open 2020 quarter-final. Nadal, who had won the 2019 US Open and was aiming to equal Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slams record, lost 6/7(3-7), 6/7 (4-7), 6/4, 6/7 (6-8) to crash out of the tournament. Thiem had lost two major finals to Nadal but held on for a memorable win, his fifth, against the Spaniard.

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 Final

Thiem fought hard in his maiden Grand Slam hard court final but lost in a five-set thriller to defending champion, Novak Djokovic. It was Djokovic’s record eighth Australian Open win and a third Grand Slam final loss for Thiem, who fought back from set down but couldn’t eventually see daylight in a gripping five-set final. Djokovic won 6/4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the four-hour-long summit clash at the Rod Laver Arena.

Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic, 2019 French Open Semi-Final

Dominic Thiem stunned World No 1 Novak Djokovic in the 2019 French Open semi-final to advance to his second consecutive final at Roland Garros. Thiem won 6/2, 3/6, 7/5, 5/7, 7/5 in a four-hour-long classic that spanned two days to eventually end Djokovic’s hopes of holding all four Grand Slam titles. Thiem had started well and gone 4-1 ahead in the decider before Djokovic fought back. But this time Thiem had had the final laugh.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, 2018 US Open Quarter-Final

Thiem handed Rafael Nadal a ‘bagel’ in the opening set to show his intent. But the World No 1 Spaniard eventually had the final laugh in another gruelling five-setter at the 2018 US Open quarter-finals. It was the first time since a second-round loss to Andy Roddick in 2004 that Nadal failed to win a game in an entire set at the US Open. Thiem started with 6-0 win in the first set. But Nadal fought back to get the next two. The fourth and fifth ended in tie-breakers which also decided the winner. Nadal won 0/6, 6/4, 7/5, 6/7 (4-7), 7/6 (7-5) to advance.

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, 2017 French Open Quarter-Final

Dominic Thiem recorded his maiden win over Novak Djokovic after five defeats. It was also Thiem’s revenge over the last year’s semi-final defeat at the French Open. Thiem crashed the World No 2 and second seed 7/6 (7-5), 6/3, 6-0 in the 2017 French Open quarter-final in just over an hour. Thiem’s straight-sets win also meant he had completed at least one win against the top four.

