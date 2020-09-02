Rising Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal made history when he defeated Bradley Klahn in the opening round of the US Open 2020. The 23-year-old became the first Indian male player to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2013 as he got the better if the American 6-1 6-3 3-6 6-1 in a contest which lasted for 2 hours and 11 minutes. Somdev Devvarman was the last Indian to win a men’s singles match at US Open. US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Advances to Second Round of Grand Slam After Win Over Bradley Klahn.

Sumit Nagal is one of the rising stars of the sport and is tipped to carry the torch of Indian tennis for the years to come. Following his record-breaking win at US Open 2020, the 23-year-old thanked Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, his foundation and many others for believing in him and helping him to achieve this. Sumit Nagal Thanks Virat Kohli and Others After he Becomes First Indian to Win A Main Draw Singles Match At US Open In 7 years.

Virat Kohli’s foundation has been supporting the tennis star since 2017, this was revealed by the 23-year-old in an interview in 2019. ‘Virat Kohli’s foundation has been supporting me since 2017. I haven’t been performing well for the last two years and was facing a financial crisis. If I didn’t have Virat Kohli supporting me, I don’t know what I would have done’ Nagal was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

‘Early this year, when I was flying from Canada to Germany after a tournament, I had six dollars in my wallet… just six dollars after the help that I have been getting, so imagine what a mess I must have been before. But I survived, and things are getting better. If people fund athletes, it will only help the sport flourish in the country. I am fortunate to get that support from Virat’ he added.

Sumit Nagal will face world number three Dominic Theim in the second round of the Grand Slam and it will be a tough test for the rising star. Though he will be the underdog in that clash, the 23-year-old is expected to give the Austrian a run for his money.

Sumit Ngaal has shown his abilities against some of the best players in the world. He produced a brilliant performed against Roger Federer in last year’s US Open and recently took three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka to the limit at Prague Open.

