Brisbane, Jan 2: Rafael Nadal impressed on a long-awaited return from injury after almost a year as he beat Austrian Dominic Thiem in the opening round of the Brisbane International in Brisbane on Tuesday. Playing his first competitive match for nearly 12 months, the 92-time tour-level titlist sealed a 7-5, 6-1 win against the Austrian, who is a multiple major finalist and lifted the silverware at the US Open 2020. This was Spaniard Nadal's first victory since he beat Jack Draper in his opening match at the 2023 Australian Open. "Today is honestly an emotional and important day for me after probably one of the toughest years of my tennis career, without a doubt," Nadal said in his on-court interview. Rafael Nadal Receives Grand Welcome At Brisbane International 2024 After Year-Long Absence (Watch Video).

"I had the chance to come back after a year and play in front of an amazing crowd and play, I think, at a very positive level. "On the first day, it is something that makes us feel proud. Myself, all the team and family that have been there every single day during the past year." Nadal returned from a serious hip injury that resulted in an 11-month absence, the longest break in the 37-year-old’s prolific career. He had last played in the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, bowing out to Mackenzie McDonald in a second-round match in which the Spaniard sought treatment many times.

