Sports can be brutal! It can make you laugh and cry or it can leave you heartbroken! Now, here was one match where Venus Williams played against Sara Errani and the American tennis sensation suffered from a humiliating defeat. Venus lost the game 6-1 and 6-0 and that quite shocking for the fans as she crashed out of the Australian Open 2021. Needless to say that Venus Williams was heartbroken with the defeat and walked off the court amid thunderous applauds by the fans who had come to visit the game. Senior Williams battled her tears as she walked off silently from the court. Novak Djokovic Fends Off Frances Tiafoe in Four Sets in Second Round of Australian Open 2021.

During the match, Venus suffered from an ankle injury. She rolled over while serving a volley. Back then she was trailing 1-5 and the play was stopped. She even received an ankle treatment during the game. The American battled her tears as she received her treatment. Despite this, she continued with the game as she hobbled around but that was just not enough for her to win the game. Needless to say that she was heartbroken and the video of her leaving the court silently was shared on social media.

Check out the video below:

This was her 21st appearance in the Grand Slam. Venus Williams' sister Serena won the game against Nina Stojanovic in straight sets. She won the game 6-3, 6-0.

