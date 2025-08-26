After a gap of two years, Venus Williams made her long-awaited Grand Slam and faced off against Karolina Muchova at the US Open 2025 in their women's singles competition. Aged 45, Williams, making her 25th US Open main draw appearance since the Open era, started slowly, but with the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheering, the former two-time champion managed to take a lead, only to lose the first set 7-2. US Open 2025: Alexandra Eala Becomes First Philippines Player in Open Era To Win Grand Slam Main-Draw Match After Beating Clara Tauson.

Venus Williams Makes Her 25th US Open Appearance

Venus is back 👑 She faces Karolina Muchova to start the night session in Ashe. pic.twitter.com/5szjWC4pJy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2025

The 2000 and 2001 US Open winner showcased glimpses of her prime and took the second set, pushing her first-round match into the third set. Muchova, 29, was seeded 11th in New York and is a US Open 2023 and 2024 semifinalist. The Czech Republic tennis star came into her own and breezed past the legend in the third to move into the second round in the US Open 2025 women's singles competition second round, handing Williams a 6-3,2-6, 6-1 defeat. US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Victoria Azarenka Advance to Second Round With Solid Wins.

Venus Williams' US Open 2025 Campaign Ends in Round 1

Always a pleasure to see Venus Williams back on a tennis court. See you again soon 👋 pic.twitter.com/652KMbh2Ve — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2025

Williams is a modern-day great, winning seven Grand Slam titles in women's singles and clinching 14 Grand Slam trophies in women's doubles with her younger sister Serena. The US Tennis Association awarded Williams wildcard entries for the US Open 2025, having last played at the Miami Open 2024, and her most recent outing in New York was the 2022 edition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).