Roland-Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has defended the French Open's decision to prioritise men's matches in the prestigious night sessions on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following strong criticism from WTA stars like Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur. So far, all six night matches at the 2025 French Open have featured men's singles fixtures. This continued pattern has triggered a backlash, with women's tennis once again missing the prime-time spotlight under the lights in Paris. Only four women's matches have been scheduled in the night session slot since the format was introduced in 2021.

World No. 3 Ons Jabeur voiced her frustration earlier this week, saying, “I don’t think they have daughters,” in reference to the scheduling decisions. American star Coco Gauff also echoed similar sentiments about the lack of representation for women's tennis in the evening showcase.

But Mauresmo, a former world No. 1 herself, firmly defended the tournament's stance. Speaking to the media, she said, “We have one single match per night session. It hasn't changed. Accordingly, we won't change everything again.”

She explained that match duration plays a major role in scheduling, noting that the men's best-of-five format ensures longer games and better value for fans who buy tickets specifically for the night slot. “The play time also is taken into consideration, potential play time, obviously because we can't plan ahead, be it for women's tennis or men's tennis,” she said.

"But we have to take it into consideration as to the 15,000 spectators coming in for the night session. Since men's tennis is played at the best-of-five sets, three sets will be played at a minimum. It's complicated for us to do otherwise."

On Thursday night, British No. 1 Jack Draper’s four-set win over Frenchman Gaël Monfils – lasting over three hours – marked another men’s fixture under the lights, further highlighting the gender imbalance in scheduling. When asked whether the repeated exclusion of women’s matches from the night session sends a message that women are “not worthy,” Mauresmo strongly denied such a notion.

“That’s not what we’re saying. I have to stop you right there,” she responded firmly. “For me, the message is not changing, and it has never been that the girls are not worthy to play at night. It’s never been this. I will not accept that you carry this message. That’s really clear to me.”

