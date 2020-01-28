Fans Hail Roger Federer After His Australian Open 2020 Quarter-Final Win Over Tennys Sandgren, Call It ‘Outrageous’

Roger Federer Celebrates Win Over Tennys Sandgren (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Roger Federer reached his 15th Australian Open semi-final after beating Tennys Sandgren 6/3, 2/6, 2/6, 7/6 (10-8), 6/3 in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020. The five-set victory kept Federer in the hunt for a 21st Grand Slam title. Federer, a six-time champion at Melbourne Park, looked set to be heading home in the fourth set with Sandgren on match point. But Federer, who survived a similar scare against John Millman in the third round, saved seven match points before the turning the set on his favour and hurrying through the fifth to reach the semis for the first time since overcoming Marin Cilic in the final two years ago. Netizens, who breathed a sigh of relief on seeing the 38-year-old maestro beat Millman, were overjoyed to see Federer win another classic five-setter. Roger Federer Advances to Semi-Finals of Australian Open 2020, Beats Tennys Sandgren in Five-Set Thriller.

He had demolished Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round with little trouble and looked set for another big win when he bullied American Sandgren 6/3 in the first round. But Sandgren, who with a victory over Federer could have become the lowest-ranked player to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open since compatriot Patrick McEnroe in 1991, bounced back into the contest with back to back set wins that involved breaking Federer’s serve twice.

The Miracle Man!

Survive Seven Match Points, Win in One

When you survive 7 MATCH POINTS 😳@rogerfederer is built different 💪 pic.twitter.com/vxVqvY8Lku — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 28, 2020

Godly Ability!!

Remember those jitters when @sachin_rt would be batting in his 90s ? I feel the same jitters when @rogerfederer is 2 sets to 1 down and 6-6 in the 4th. He must surely have some Godly ability to be calm in the arena. My anxiety hits the roof here in India. #FedererVsSandgren — Kaustubh (@frankksays) January 28, 2020

That Moment When Roger Federer Defied Logic Again

What a win. What a moment.@rogerfederer is into the final 4⃣ at the #AusOpen.pic.twitter.com/RWWAyZAZc2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 28, 2020

A Comeback for the Ages!!

Fantastic comeback from Federer @rogerfederer — Ashish Gupta (@AshishG00946517) January 28, 2020

Saves 7 Match-Points Reaches 46th Grand Slam Semi-Final

◾ Saves 7 match points in the 4th set 😲 ◾ Comes back to beat Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 6-7 (8), 6-3 ✅ ◾ Reaches his 15th Australian Open Semi-Final 🏆 ◾ Reaches his 46th Grand-Slam Semi-Final 🏆 ..... @rogerfederer 😍#AusOpen #Tennis pic.twitter.com/ZhdQWjBo7K — BETFRED (@Betfred) January 28, 2020

Federer After Another Great Escape

Federer Awaiting Djokovic Next

DJOKOVIC will play next if he wins against Raonic. — Dinesh❤❤❤👈💞 (@imdinesh90) January 28, 2020

A Genius Among Common Beings

I have no words for this genius. Unbelievable, i love you @rogerfederer — Jaroslav Čechák (@JardaCechak) January 28, 2020

Living Legend!!

@rogerfederer that was just outrageous! How on earth did you save all those match points!? 🤯😱 Man! You’re a living legend 👌🏻 #AusOpen — Ramiz Siddiqui (@Rum6_rs) January 28, 2020

When Federer Saved Himself And Fans Breathed Relief

And the crowd goes WILD!@rogerfederer saves a flurry of match points to take the fourth 7-6(8) to level the match at two sets all vs Sandgren. We're into a decider!#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/aFsVvaDDfZ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Incredible Stuff!!

Incredible stuff. Roger Federer, who didn't look like himself for two sets and a half, saves 7 (SEVEN!) match points in the 4th set, comes back to beat Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 6-7(8), 6-3 and reach a 15th #AusOpen semifinal. 46th Grand Slam SF. [getty] pic.twitter.com/TylrUn5VSd — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 28, 2020

With momentum on his side, Sandgren – ranked 100th in ATP listings – was on set for an epic win against one of the greatest of all-time. But Federer escaped humiliation, saved seven match points and showed resilience before running the court and running Sandgren out to reach the semis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion could face Novak Djokovic in the semi-final if the World No 1 Serb beats Milos Raonic in his quarter-final clash later in the day. This is also the 23rd time in his career that Federer won from being at match-point.