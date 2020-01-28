Fans Hail Roger Federer After His Australian Open 2020 Quarter-Final Win Over Tennys Sandgren, Call It ‘Outrageous’
Roger Federer Celebrates Win Over Tennys Sandgren (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Roger Federer reached his 15th Australian Open semi-final after beating Tennys Sandgren 6/3, 2/6, 2/6, 7/6 (10-8), 6/3 in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020. The five-set victory kept Federer in the hunt for a 21st Grand Slam title. Federer, a six-time champion at Melbourne Park, looked set to be heading home in the fourth set with Sandgren on match point. But Federer, who survived a similar scare against John Millman in the third round, saved seven match points before the turning the set on his favour and hurrying through the fifth to reach the semis for the first time since overcoming Marin Cilic in the final two years ago. Netizens, who breathed a sigh of relief on seeing the 38-year-old maestro beat Millman, were overjoyed to see Federer win another classic five-setter. Roger Federer Advances to Semi-Finals of Australian Open 2020, Beats Tennys Sandgren in Five-Set Thriller.

He had demolished Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round with little trouble and looked set for another big win when he bullied American Sandgren 6/3 in the first round. But Sandgren, who with a victory over Federer could have become the lowest-ranked player to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open since compatriot Patrick McEnroe in 1991, bounced back into the contest with back to back set wins that involved breaking Federer’s serve twice.

The Miracle Man!

Survive Seven Match Points, Win in One

Godly Ability!!

That Moment When Roger Federer Defied Logic Again

A Comeback for the Ages!!

Saves 7 Match-Points Reaches 46th Grand Slam Semi-Final

Federer After Another Great Escape

Federer Awaiting Djokovic Next

A Genius Among Common Beings

Living Legend!!

When Federer Saved Himself And Fans Breathed Relief

Incredible Stuff!!

With momentum on his side, Sandgren – ranked 100th in ATP listings – was on set for an epic win against one of the greatest of all-time. But Federer escaped humiliation, saved seven match points and showed resilience before running the court and running Sandgren out to reach the semis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion could face Novak Djokovic in the semi-final if the World No 1 Serb beats Milos Raonic in his quarter-final clash later in the day. This is also the 23rd time in his career that Federer won from being at match-point.