Roger Federer Advances to Semi-Finals of Australian Open 2020, Beats Tennys Sandgren in Five-Set Thriller

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: IANS)

Roger Federer survived another scare but propelled to reach the semi-finals at Australian Open 2020 after beating Tennys Sandgren 6/3, 2/6, 2/6, 7/6 (10-8), 6-3 in a five-setter quarter-final clash at the Rod Laver Arena on January 28, 2020 (Tuesday). Federer, who saved seven match points in the fourth set, is chasing his seventh title at the Australian Open and a 21st Grand Slam crown. He won the first set but lost the next two and was on the brink of exiting from the season's first Major before engaging his American opponent in long rallies and surviving the fourth set and winning the fifth with little trouble. Roger Federer’s Wife Mirika is Like All of Us’, Say Fans After The Swiss Ace Seals 5-Set Thriller.

Federer had survived against local hero John Millman in the third round before coming back from a set down to crush Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round and seal a record 15th quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open, where he is a champion six times. Federer demolished Hungarian Fucsovics 4/6, 6/1, 6/2, 6/2 after going down in the first set.

Fucsovics, who had never beaten Federer in two earlier meetings, race to an early lead unsettling the Swiss Maestro with powerful and aggressive forehands but once Federer worked of the early blushes it was all but one-way traffic with 38-year-old facing little difficulties – despite fears of him being exhausted after the gruelling five-setter classic against Millman – and giving little away as he edged closer to a seventh triumph at the Melbourne Park and a 21st Grand Slam crown.

Unseeded Sandgren, on the other, was involved in a five-setter in the second round where he upset eighth-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini 7/6 (9/7), 6/4, 4/6, 2/6, 7/5 and followed it by beating another Italian Fabio Fognini (7/6 (7-5), 7/5, 6/7 (2-7), 6/4) to make his second quarter-final appearance in last three editions of the Australian Open.

Sandgren, ranked 100th, saw-off Marco Trungelliti and compatriot Sam Querrey in the first and third round while Federer beat Steve Johnson and Filip Krajinovic in his first two rounds before seeing off Millman and Fucsovics to make the final eight.