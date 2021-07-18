While the Tokyo Olympic 2020 is in the news for few COVID-19 cases a week before its start, another claim comes from an athlete named Paul Chelimo. So actually the beds in the Olympics Village are made out of cardboard and according to the American track and field athlete, this is done to avoid intimacy between the players during the games. He took to social media and posted a long thread explaining his point and also said that he can't be sleeping on cardboard after flying business Polaris. Tokyo 2020: Two Athletes Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19 in Olympic Village.

In the next tweet, he further went on to say that he needs to practice sleeping on the floor. "At this point, I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor I’m done," he said in one of the tweets. He further said that they are moving from Breaking Bad to Breaking bed. Here's a look at a Twitter thread below:

Thread:

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

The Olympics 2020 will begin on July 23, 2021, and will end on August 8. A while ago, we told you that a couple of athletes were tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian contingent has left for Tokyo.

